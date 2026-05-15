23 monks remanded over drug smuggling urged to voluntarily disrobe

The Registrars of the three main Buddhist chapters (Nikayas) in Sri Lanka have requested 23 arrested monks, who are currently in remand custody over allegations of smuggling narcotics from Thailand, to voluntarily disrobe to return to lay life.

Ven. Dr. Medagama Dhammananda Thero, Registrar of the Asgiriya Chapter, made this statement while attending a religious ceremony held yesterday (15) to confer the title of Sanghakirthi Sri Saranankara Devarakkhitha to Ven. Mahaoya Jinarathana Thero and appointment as Chief Sanghanayaka of Wellassa, Bintenna, and the Eastern Province.

The Thero further stated that the individuals were requested to voluntarily leave their robes, with an assurance that they would be permitted to return to monkhood if they are later found not guilty of the charges.

Providing further details, Ven. Dr. Medagama Dhammananda Thero said that the Sangha community is facing a significant challenge in addressing individuals who commit such offences and determining how to expel them from the Sasana.

He stated that, following discussions with the President and the Attorney General, the Registrars of the Three Chapters visited and spoke with the 23 individuals currently in remand custody in connection with the incident.

“We informed them that their actions have brought great disrepute to the Sasana, not only within this country but also internationally. Therefore, we asked them to disrobe voluntarily and promised that if they are found innocent, they would be permitted to be ordained again.”

He also stated that when such individuals appear in court in groups, wearing robes and covering their heads, it creates concern and disappointment among Buddhists.

The Thero added that four or five of them did not agree to the request, and that a large number of those involved were ‘Samanera’ (novice) monks. He further expressed the view that they may have been influenced or subjected to external pressure.