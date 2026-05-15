Sufficient fuel stocks available until August, requests already made for remaining months  officials

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated that the government has managed the energy crisis in a way that does not cause hardship to the public, unlike in some other countries, by bearing the associated costs without placing a burden on the people and by implementing a sustainable management process.

However, she emphasized that the crisis has not yet come to an end.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the sixth meeting of the committee appointed to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the public service, held today (15) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, focused on sustainable energy management and future measures to be taken in that regard, the PM’s Office said.

It was decided to appoint an “Energy Manager” for every government institution in order to promote energy conservation within the public sector, and to encourage a shift towards renewable energy sources.

Discussions were held on taking the necessary steps to transform government buildings in line with the Green Building Concept under the “Clean Sri Lanka” national programme.

Attention was also drawn to the possibility of providing future fuel concessions, as well as replacing the current odd-even fuel distribution system with a QR code-based fuel distribution method and increasing fuel quotas, the statement said.

Officials stated that sufficient fuel stocks are available until August, and that requests have already been made for the fuel requirements for the remaining months of the year.

With the aim of promoting sustainable electricity consumption management, attention was also given to programmes under the Clean Sri Lanka initiative to educate schoolchildren on energy conservation.

Discussions included identifying and recognizing households that effectively manage electricity consumption, and educating students on methods of electricity management so that awareness can be spread through schools, the PM’s Office stated.

The meeting also discussed measures to be taken to introduce the Green Building Concept in future construction projects.

The Prime Minister further stated that due to the government’s proper energy management, the public has not paid significant attention to the existing crisis. In many other countries, fuel queues and power cuts continue to occur.

However, Sri Lanka has managed the crisis effectively. She stressed that the crisis is still not over and that continuous vigilance is necessary.

She also highlighted the importance of sustainable energy management and public awareness programmes in making awareness in this regard, the statement added.

The Prime Minister further emphasized the need to ensure uninterrupted and adequate electricity supply during Vesak Week.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri, Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Senior Additional Secretary to the President G.G.S.P. Roshan, along with secretaries, chairpersons, and officials from the Ministries of Public Administration, Health, Transport, and Energy.