High-level ICC team to reach Sri Lanka  report

A high-level ICC team, including a top BCCI official, is reaching Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the government’s appointment of an interim committee to run Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Indian media reported.

According to sources, ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja is set to arrive in Sri Lanka on Friday night and he would be followed on Saturday by another ICC functionary who is also a top rung BCCI official, the PTI reported.

On April 29, Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage appointed a nine-member interim panel to run the country’s cricket board after the resignation of its president Shammi Silva and the executive committee.

The new panel, which includes renowned former international cricketers like Kumar Sangakkara and Roshan Mahanama, is headed by former investment banker and opposition politician Eran Wickramaratne.

The primary goal of this interim committee is to implement reforms within SLC.

--Agencies