Xi to pay state visit to U.S. in autumn this year

Xi to pay state visit to U.S. in autumn this year

May 15, 2026   09:05 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States in autumn this year at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang made the announcement when briefing the press on the just-concluded Xi-Trump meeting in Beijing.

He called on the two sides to work together to make thorough preparations for the interactions and exchanges between the two heads of state, foster a favorable atmosphere and build up more outcomes. 

Source: Xinhua
--Agencies

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