Fairly heavy showers expected in several parts of the island today

The Department of Meteorology stated that, according to today’s latest weather analysis, the low-pressure area located northeast of Sri Lanka continues to persist.

The Department said it is continuously monitoring the behavior, development and path of the system.

Due to the influence of the above system, showers or thundershowers will occur at times and cloudy skies are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department added.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Anuradhapura district, it added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces after 1.00 pm.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.