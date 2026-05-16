Fairly heavy showers expected in several parts of the island today

Fairly heavy showers expected in several parts of the island today

May 16, 2026   06:40 am

The Department of Meteorology stated that, according to today’s latest weather analysis, the low-pressure area located northeast of Sri Lanka continues to persist.

The Department said it is continuously monitoring the behavior, development and path of the system. 

Due to the influence of the above system, showers or thundershowers will occur at times and cloudy skies are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department added. 

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas. 

Several spells of showers will occur in the Anuradhapura district, it added. 

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces after 1.00 pm. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sancharaka Udawa 2026' - Travel & Tourism Fair inaugurated under the patronage of PM Harini (English)

'Sancharaka Udawa 2026' - Travel & Tourism Fair inaugurated under the patronage of PM Harini (English)

Heavy rainfall above 150mm recorded in several provinces within yesterday (English)

Heavy rainfall above 150mm recorded in several provinces within yesterday (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 202605-15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 202605-15

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Adverse weather wreak havoc across Sri Lanka; Heavy rains to continue, over 1,000 families affected (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)

Kapila Chandrasena Death Inquiry: No footage found from CCTV system at Aravinda de Silva's residence (English)