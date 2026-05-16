12 injured after train derails between Wanawasala and Hunupitiya

Twelve passengers were injured after a train travelling from Polgahawela to Colombo derailed, causing one carriage to overturn on the railway line between Wanawasala and Hunupitiya this morning (16).

According to Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, the injured passengers were admitted to private hospitals located near the scene of the accident, while one injured person was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

The train involved in the accident had departed from Polgahawela at 3.25 a.m. and was travelling towards Kalutara South at the time of the derailment, Ada Derana reporter said.