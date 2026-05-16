Gradual recession of river water levels amid reduced rainfall: Irrigation Dept.

Gradual recession of river water levels amid reduced rainfall: Irrigation Dept.

May 16, 2026   08:52 am

The Department of Irrigation states that river water levels, which had risen previously, are gradually receding following a slight reduction in rainfall.

Director of Irrigation (Hydrology and Disaster Management), Engineer L.S. Sooriyabandara, stated that this situation is being observed in line with a decrease in rainfall compared to previous days.

However, he stated that according to data from the Millakanda River Gauging Station, a minor flood situation still persists along the Kalu River.

Meanwhile, he indicated that the water level of the Attanagalu Oya is also gradually receding. He urged residents in downstream areas, including Gampaha, Katana, and Wattala, to remain vigilant, as minor flooding conditions continue to prevail in those areas.

He further requested the public to remain alert to changing river water levels, noting that rainfall continues in the Hanwella area along the Kelani River and that weather forecasts indicate the likelihood of continued showers today.

In addition, Sooriyabandara stated that, as of last evening (15), nearly 22 of the 73 major reservoirs and 19 medium-scale tanks were spilling. 

He added that steps will be taken to keep the public informed regarding the opening of spill gates, depending on forthcoming rainfall conditions.

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