More details emerge on Wanawasala train derailment

More details emerge on Wanawasala train derailment

May 16, 2026   08:59 am

More details have emerged regarding the incident in which a train derailed and a carriage overturned on the railway line between Wanawasala and Hunupitiya railway stations.

A passenger was reportedly thrown out of the carriage at the time of the accident, and police suspect that he may have sustained injuries after becoming trapped between the overturned carriage and a car parked near the railway line.

A Railway Department official at the scene stated that the lower track has been blocked due to the derailment, while the upper track and the third railway track are currently operating normally.

Officials from the Department of Railways have arrived at the location and launched investigations into the incident.

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