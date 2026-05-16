141 houses partially damaged across Sri Lanka due to bad weather: DMC

141 houses partially damaged across Sri Lanka due to bad weather: DMC

May 16, 2026   09:06 am

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) states that a total of 141 houses have been partially damaged across Sri Lanka due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The Centre noted that these incidents of partial housing damage were reported during the period from May 10 up to today (16).

Furthermore, the DMC stated that one house in the Ratnapura District has been completely damaged as a result of the disaster situation.

Among the partially damaged houses, the highest number was reported from the Kalutara District, with a total of 78 houses.

In addition, 25 houses in the Batticaloa District, 12 in the Ratnapura District, 6 in the Galle District, 5 in the Colombo District, 4 in the Monaragala District, 4 in the Jaffna District, 3 in the Gampaha District, and 2 houses each in the Hambantota and Anuradhapura districts have been partially damaged.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Centre further stated that 4,099 individuals have been affected by the ongoing disaster situation.

Accordingly, 4,099 individuals belonging to 1,263 families across 48 Divisional Secretariat divisions have been impacted.

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