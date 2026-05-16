Trump says US has killed second-in-command ISIS leader

Trump says US has killed second-in-command ISIS leader

May 16, 2026   09:33 am

US President Donald Trump says American and Nigerian forces have killed the second-in-command leader of ISIS globally.

Trump said Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was “eliminated” after sources found him in hiding in Africa.

“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the armed forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield,” he wrote. 

“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing.

“He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans.”

Source: ABC
--Agencies 

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