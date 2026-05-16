Body of army soldier found in well in Homagama

Body of army soldier found in well in Homagama

May 16, 2026   09:54 am

Police have recovered a body from a well located near a paddy field in the Pitipana South area within the Homagama Police Division.

The discovery was made during an investigation launched based on a complaint received by the Homagama Police Station last morning (15).

The deceased has been identified as a 43-year-old Sri Lanka Army soldier residing in the Mahalanda area of Moronthuduwa, police said.

Following the magistrate’s inquest and post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the relatives, police said.

Homagama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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