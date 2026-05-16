Motorcyclist killed in collision with tipper truck in Kumbuka

Motorcyclist killed in collision with tipper truck in Kumbuka

May 16, 2026   11:41 am

A 31-year-old person has died following a road accident reported in the Kumbuka area on the Horana-Colombo main road.

Police stated that the accident occurred when a tipper truck, which was re-entering the road after refuelling at a fuel station, collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who sustained serious injuries in the incident, was admitted to the Wethara Divisional Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Polonnaruwa, police said.

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested in connection with the accident.

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