Wanawasala train derailment: Suspect arrested over removal of railway track bolts

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of removing bolts from the railway track at the location where a train derailment occurred earlier today (16).

It is reported that the suspect was taken into custody by Peliyagoda Police.

Police further stated that the individual is a drug addict.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police have revealed that the suspect transported the bolts removed from the railway track to another location.

Police have also initiated investigations to arrest another suspect connected to the incident.

At least twelve passengers were injured after a train travelling from Polgahawela to Colombo derailed, causing one carriage to overturn on the railway line between Kelaniya and Wanawasala railway stations earlier this morning (16).

According to Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, the injured passengers were admitted to private hospitals near the scene of the accident, while one injured person was transferred to Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

The train involved in the accident had departed from Polgahawela at 3.25 a.m. and was en route to Kalutara South at the time of the derailment.