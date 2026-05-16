Police officers apologize to petitioning lawyers over disruption of 2022 Galle Fort protest

The former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Galle region and two other senior police officers have tendered an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court to a group of lawyers over the disruption of a peaceful protest they held near the Galle Fort during the 2022 economic crisis.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Justices Achala Wengappuli, and Sampath Wijeratne, took up the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition for hearing.

The petition had been filed by two Galle-based attorneys, Ajith Kumara and Amaradiwakara Liyanage, who alleged that the actions of the police had violated their fundamental rights, said Ada Derana reporter.

At the hearing, the respondents named in the petition—then Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Galle region K.N.G. Wedasinghe, the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of the Galle region, and the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Galle Police Station—appeared before the Court.

During the proceedings, State Counsel appearing on behalf of the respondents informed the Court that the police officers wished to offer an unconditional apology to the petitioners for the incident. She further noted that a written statement formally expressing the apology would be submitted to the Court.

President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris, appearing on behalf of the petitioner-lawyers, informed the bench that his clients accepted the apology.

Following the recording of the settlement, Justice Preethi Padman Surasena addressed the responding police officers present in Court:

“The petitioner-lawyers filed this complaint regarding an unlawful act that occurred on that day. They have traveled all the way from Galle to attend this case. You must appreciate their willingness to come forward and settle this matter. Such relief is not easily obtained.”

Following this, the Supreme Court decided to conclude its consideration of the petition.

The petition, filed through Attorney-at-Law Manjula Balasuriya, stated that a group of lawyers had engaged in a peaceful protest displaying placards near Galle Fort on July 6, 2022, during the economic crisis.

The petitioners alleged that police officers had stormed the location, disrupted the demonstration, and torn up their placards.

The lawyers subsequently moved the Supreme Court seeking a declaration that the respondents had violated their fundamental rights through these actions.