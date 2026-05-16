Samples of substandard fertilizer from Thambuttegama sent for testing

Samples of substandard fertilizer from Thambuttegama sent for testing

May 16, 2026   02:49 pm

Samples of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer produced in 2019, allegedly transported from a warehouse in Thambuttegama to the Rambewa Agrarian Service Centre, have been sent for testing, according to Director of the National Fertilizer Secretariat, Chandana Lokuhewage.

He stated that it would only be possible to determine whether the fertilizer is suitable for use after laboratory tests are completed.

Allegations were raised yesterday (15) that a stock of fertilizer which had been allocated for subsidies in 2019 had been distributed recently to farmers in Pandukabayapura within the Rambewa Agrarian Service Centre area in Mahakanadarawa, Anuradhapura.

Farmers further alleged that the MOP fertilizer supplied from a warehouse in Thambuttegama was substandard and consisted of expired fertilizer imported into the country in 2019.

Commenting further, Lokuhewage stated that samples of the fertilizer had been immediately obtained through the Deputy Director of the Anuradhapura Fertilizer Secretariat and sent to Colombo for urgent testing.

He further noted that inquiries made from the relevant fertilizer company had revealed that the stock in question was imported from Canada in 2022, and that approval had previously been granted for the imported fertilizer following sample testing at the time.

However, he said the current fertilizer samples would be tested within a short period to determine their present condition.

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