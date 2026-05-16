Gaza mosques announce death of Hamas military leader after Israeli targeting claim

Gaza mosques announce death of Hamas military leader after Israeli targeting claim

May 16, 2026   02:58 pm

Mosques in northern Gaza on Saturday announced that Hamas’ military wing commander had died, a day after Israel’s military said ⁠that it had targeted the armed wing chief in airstrikes.

Witnesses said that mosques in Gaza City had announced Izz al-Din al-Haddad’s “martyrdom”. There ⁠was no immediate comment from Hamas on the fate of the ⁠militant group’s military chief.

Israel has not said if ⁠he was killed in the air ⁠strikes.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies 

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