Gaza mosques announce death of Hamas military leader after Israeli targeting claim
May 16, 2026 02:58 pm
Mosques in northern Gaza on Saturday announced that Hamas’ military wing commander had died, a day after Israel’s military said that it had targeted the armed wing chief in airstrikes.
Witnesses said that mosques in Gaza City had announced Izz al-Din al-Haddad’s “martyrdom”. There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the fate of the militant group’s military chief.
Israel has not said if he was killed in the air strikes.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies