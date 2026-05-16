Advisory issued for low-pressure area near Sri Lanka

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology regarding the low-pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

The advisory was issued at 3.30 p.m. today (16).

According to the latest weather analysis issued today (May 16), the low-pressure area located northeast of Sri Lanka still persists.

Therefore, the prevailing showery and windy conditions across the island are expected to continue, the Met. Department said.

Furthermore, strong winds and rough seas are expected over both the deep and shallow sea areas around the island, as well as over the deep-sea areas of the Bay of Bengal.

Accordingly, the general public, as well as the naval and fishing communities, are requested to remain attentive to future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.