Railway Dept. files complaint as police probe Wanawasala train derailment

A complaint has been lodged with the police in connection with the Wanawasala train derailment, according to the Railway Department’s Superintendent of Train Operations, Asanka Samarasinghe.

Further details have emerged regarding the train derailment that occurred in the early hours of today (16) on the railway line between Kelaniya and Wanawasala railway stations.

Samarasinghe stated that, according to preliminary information, it has been revealed that the accident was caused by the removal of metal plates from a switch point, used to guide train wheels from one track to another.

He further noted that police are currently conducting a site inspection and carrying out investigations into the incident.

Expressing his views on the incident, Samarasinghe said: “The cause currently observed for this accident is related to a point where tracks switch between the main line and the line leading to the solid waste site. There are metal plates at this switching point used to change tracks. A certain group has removed these plates, either intentionally as an act of sabotage or for theft.”

“Due to this removal, the switch point became loose. As a result, the front carriage of the train remained on the main line while the rear carriages moved onto the solid waste site track, causing the second carriage of the train set to travel across both tracks and overturn. We have lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. A special police unit has arrived and commenced a site inspection,” he said.

Meanwhile, police investigations into the incident have led to the arrest of a suspect on suspicion of removing certain metal parts from the railway track.

The suspect was taken into custody by Peliyagoda Police. Police stated that the individual is a severe drug addict.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect allegedly transported the removed parts to another location.

Police further stated that investigations are underway to arrest another suspect connected to the incident.

Twelve passengers sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized following the accident that occurred early this morning.

Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler, stated that the injured passengers were admitted to private hospitals near the accident site, while one person was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.