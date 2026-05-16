At least eight dead, 25 injured in train collision that sparks bus fire in Thailand

At least eight people were killed and 25 others injured after a train collision triggered a fire that engulfed a public bus in Bangkok on Saturday, rescue officials and police said.

Firefighters and rescue ⁠crews were dispatched as flames engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles, they said, adding the crash involved a train, the bus, cars and motorcycles.

Rescue teams worked to pull injured victims from the wreckage as ⁠fire crews battled the blaze with water hoses in a race to contain the fire, officials said.

The fire ⁠has now been brought under control, with crews cooling the area, venting ⁠gas and continuing to search for victims, they said. The ⁠cause of the accident is under investigation.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies