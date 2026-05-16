At least eight dead, 25 injured in train collision that sparks bus fire in Thailand

At least eight dead, 25 injured in train collision that sparks bus fire in Thailand

May 16, 2026   04:33 pm

At least eight people were killed and 25 others injured after a train collision triggered a fire that engulfed a public bus in Bangkok on Saturday, rescue officials and police said.

Firefighters and rescue ⁠crews were dispatched as flames engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles, they said, adding the crash involved a train, the bus, cars and motorcycles.

Rescue teams worked to pull injured victims from the wreckage as ⁠fire crews battled the blaze with water hoses in a race to contain the fire, officials said.

The fire ⁠has now been brought under control, with crews cooling the area, venting ⁠gas and continuing to search for victims, they said. The ⁠cause of the accident is under investigation.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies 

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