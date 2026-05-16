Adverse weather in Sri Lanka affects over 5,000 people across 14 districts

Adverse weather in Sri Lanka affects over 5,000 people across 14 districts

May 16, 2026   08:24 pm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has announced that the number of people affected by the adverse weather conditions impacting several districts across Sri Lanka has exceeded 5,000.

According to the latest report, a total of 5,242 individuals from 1,574 families have been affected so far.

The DMC also stated that 162 individuals are currently being accommodated at two safety centres.

The statement further noted that adverse weather conditions have affected residents in 65 Divisional Secretariat divisions across 14 districts.

In addition, 192 houses have sustained partial damage.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Centre confirmed that two disaster-related fatalities have been reported.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sancharaka Udawa 2026' - Travel & Tourism Fair inaugurated under the patronage of PM Harini (English)

'Sancharaka Udawa 2026' - Travel & Tourism Fair inaugurated under the patronage of PM Harini (English)

Heavy rainfall above 150mm recorded in several provinces within yesterday (English)

Heavy rainfall above 150mm recorded in several provinces within yesterday (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 202605-15

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 202605-15

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)

President reviews post-Ditwah recovery in Badulla; Land, housing issues deliberated with officials (English)