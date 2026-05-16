Adverse weather in Sri Lanka affects over 5,000 people across 14 districts

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has announced that the number of people affected by the adverse weather conditions impacting several districts across Sri Lanka has exceeded 5,000.

According to the latest report, a total of 5,242 individuals from 1,574 families have been affected so far.

The DMC also stated that 162 individuals are currently being accommodated at two safety centres.

The statement further noted that adverse weather conditions have affected residents in 65 Divisional Secretariat divisions across 14 districts.

In addition, 192 houses have sustained partial damage.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Centre confirmed that two disaster-related fatalities have been reported.