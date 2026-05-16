Sri Lanka Police issues awareness message on preventing teenage pregnancies

Sri Lanka Police has issued a public awareness statement highlighting the rising reports of teenage pregnancies in Sri Lanka and urging stronger family and community engagement to protect children.

According to the statement, one of the key sociological factors contributing to teenage pregnancies is the gradual erosion of emotional bonds within families. It emphasizes that parents and guardians should pay close attention to maintaining strong and supportive relationships with their children.

The Police Media Division notes that due to demanding lifestyles, some parents are unable to spend sufficient time understanding their daughters’ daily lives, interests, concerns, and emotional needs.

It further states that complaints received at police stations indicate some young girls may seek affection, care, and understanding from individuals outside the family when they feel deprived of love and attention at home.

The statement warns that such unlawful and premature pregnancies can have severe consequences, including interruption of education, loss of childhood, and long-term impact on future aspirations.

“In many cases, girls turn to mobile phones and social media as a substitute for emotional support when they become distant from their parents,” it said.

According to police, to protect daughters from these unfortunate situations, parents and guardians are strongly advised to pay close attention to the following:

• Foster an environment where your daughter feels safe and comfortable discussing any difficulties or inappropriate advances she may encounter.

• Show her unconditional love, compassion, and emotional support.

• Monitor, with care and guidance, the individuals she communicates with on social media and other digital platforms.

• Be alert to sudden behavioral changes, declining interest in education, excessive use of mobile phones and the internet, or attempts to withdraw and maintain secrecy. When such signs are observed, engage in open and supportive conversations and provide appropriate guidance.

Girls are also encouraged to follow these important safety measures:

• Use social media responsibly. Do not place trust in strangers met through platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp.

• Avoid sharing personal information, photographs, or videos with unknown individuals.

• If you experience any problem, threat, fear, or uncertainty, do not keep it to yourself. Immediately inform your parents, school principal, teachers, or another trusted adult.

The statement emphasizes that maintaining open communication and vigilance within families can help prevent crimes against children and reduce the risk of unwanted teenage pregnancies.

In cases of abuse, exploitation, or harm, the Sri Lanka Police requests parents and children to contact the nearest police station or call emergency hotlines: 119, 118, 109, or 107.