Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The low-pressure area located to the north of Sri Lanka is gradually weakening, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Due to the influence of the above system, showers or thundershowers will occur at times and cloudy skies are expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district after 1.00 pm, the Met. Department said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.