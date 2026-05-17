Rainfall decreases across major river basins  Irrigation Dpt.

Rainfall decreases across major river basins  Irrigation Dpt.

May 17, 2026   08:30 am

The Department of Irrigation says a decrease in rainfall was observed yesterday (16) in areas surrounding the Kalu, Kelani, and Attanagalu Oya river basins.

According to the department, the Kalu River basin received between 50 and 75 millimetres of rainfall, marking the highest rainfall recorded among the river basins during the day.

Several areas surrounding the Attanagalu Oya and Kelani River also recorded rainfall between 60 and 70 millimetres, the department stated.

However, less than 25 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the remaining river basins.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation emphasized that the water level in the Attanagalu Oya remains high, although it has now receded to warning level.

It further noted that the water level in the Kuda Ganga is currently at a minor flood condition.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

CCD obtained 90-day detention order to further interrogate 'Gampaha Ousmand' (English)

CCD obtained 90-day detention order to further interrogate 'Gampaha Ousmand' (English)

Several injured after train derails between Kelaniya and Wanawasala (English)

Several injured after train derails between Kelaniya and Wanawasala (English)

Govt imposes 50% surcharge on imported vehicles for three months (English)

Govt imposes 50% surcharge on imported vehicles for three months (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sancharaka Udawa 2026' - Travel & Tourism Fair inaugurated under the patronage of PM Harini (English)

'Sancharaka Udawa 2026' - Travel & Tourism Fair inaugurated under the patronage of PM Harini (English)