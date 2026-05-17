Rainfall decreases across major river basins  Irrigation Dpt.

The Department of Irrigation says a decrease in rainfall was observed yesterday (16) in areas surrounding the Kalu, Kelani, and Attanagalu Oya river basins.

According to the department, the Kalu River basin received between 50 and 75 millimetres of rainfall, marking the highest rainfall recorded among the river basins during the day.

Several areas surrounding the Attanagalu Oya and Kelani River also recorded rainfall between 60 and 70 millimetres, the department stated.

However, less than 25 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the remaining river basins.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation emphasized that the water level in the Attanagalu Oya remains high, although it has now receded to warning level.

It further noted that the water level in the Kuda Ganga is currently at a minor flood condition.