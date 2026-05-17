Long-delayed police promotions to be expedited - Minister

Long-delayed police promotions to be expedited - Minister

May 17, 2026   09:29 am

The Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, says that long-overdue promotions for police officers, which had not been granted for over five years, are now being expedited.

The Minister made these remarks while participating in a special discussion held to review the issues faced by police officers in the Puttalam District and the security situation in the area.

He also explained the steps taken by the government to further develop the police service into a more professional and higher-quality institution.

Accordingly, he pointed out that a significant amount of funds has been allocated for the development of infrastructure in police stations.

The Minister further stated that recruitment of 10,000 new officers is currently underway as a solution to the manpower shortage within the police service.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

CCD obtained 90-day detention order to further interrogate 'Gampaha Ousmand' (English)

CCD obtained 90-day detention order to further interrogate 'Gampaha Ousmand' (English)

Several injured after train derails between Kelaniya and Wanawasala (English)

Several injured after train derails between Kelaniya and Wanawasala (English)

Govt imposes 50% surcharge on imported vehicles for three months (English)

Govt imposes 50% surcharge on imported vehicles for three months (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sancharaka Udawa 2026' - Travel & Tourism Fair inaugurated under the patronage of PM Harini (English)

'Sancharaka Udawa 2026' - Travel & Tourism Fair inaugurated under the patronage of PM Harini (English)