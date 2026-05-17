Long-delayed police promotions to be expedited - Minister

The Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, says that long-overdue promotions for police officers, which had not been granted for over five years, are now being expedited.

The Minister made these remarks while participating in a special discussion held to review the issues faced by police officers in the Puttalam District and the security situation in the area.

He also explained the steps taken by the government to further develop the police service into a more professional and higher-quality institution.

Accordingly, he pointed out that a significant amount of funds has been allocated for the development of infrastructure in police stations.

The Minister further stated that recruitment of 10,000 new officers is currently underway as a solution to the manpower shortage within the police service.