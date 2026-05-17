54-year-old found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mt. Lavinia

54-year-old found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mt. Lavinia

May 17, 2026   10:47 am

Police have launched an investigation following a report received by the Mount Lavinia Police regarding a suspicious death inside a residence in the Badovita area of Mount Lavinia.

The deceased has been identified as a 54-year-old resident of Badovita, Mount Lavinia, police said. 

A small cut mark has been observed on the neck of the deceased, who is reported to have been living alone at the residence.

The body has been placed at the mortuary of the Kalubowila Hospital for a post-mortem examination, while Mount Lavinia Police continue further investigations into the incident.

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