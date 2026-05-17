Wanawasala train derailment: Police reveals removed railway track parts sold for Rs. 3,000

Police have revealed that parts removed from the railway line where a train derailment occurred have been sold for Rs. 3,000, and the individual who purchased the items has also been arrested after his identity was traced, Western Province North Deputy Inspector General of Police Kalinga Jayasinghe said.

He stated that the breakthrough was made during questioning of a 25-year-old suspect who was initially arrested on suspicion of removing bolts from the railway line in connection with the accident that occurred between Kelaniya and Wanawasala railway stations yesterday (16).

Based on information provided by the suspect, police were able to identify and arrest the person who purchased the stolen items.

The Deputy Inspector General further noted that the suspect who removed the railway components is a young man heavily addicted to drugs, aged 25, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The Deputy Inspector General was speaking at a media briefing held today (17) to provide updates on the railway accident that took place in the Wanawasala area.

He added that the arrested suspects will be produced before court, and legal action will be taken not only for damage to public property but also for the losses and damages caused by the accident.

Although the financial gain from selling such removed railway parts is minimal, he emphasized that such incidents result in damages worth millions.

He further stated that legal action will also be taken against the individual who purchased the stolen public property with knowledge of its origin.

Addressing the media, DIG Kalinga Jayasinghe said:

“Both theft and possession of stolen goods must be prosecuted. We will arrest and take legal action against those who purchase such stolen items. In some cases, individuals may be found guilty in court for buying stolen property, or they may be granted bail depending on the court’s decision. That is the legal process. However, we are proceeding with arrests and prosecutions in this case as well. In addition, we are also taking action regarding the property damage and loss of life caused by this incident.”