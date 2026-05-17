Duo arrested with leopard skin, firearms, and ammunition in Wanathawilluwa

Duo arrested with leopard skin, firearms, and ammunition in Wanathawilluwa

May 17, 2026   01:30 pm

Two individuals have been arrested by officers attached to the Department of Wildlife Conservation Wanathawilluwa sub-office for possessing a leopard skin, several firearms and ammunition inside a house located on a coconut estate.

The suspects were arrested today (17) in Wanathawilluwa.

Wildlife officers seized a leopard skin, an unlicensed 12-bore firearm manufactured in a foreign country, an unlicensed locally manufactured 12-bore firearm, five live cartridges and four empty cartridge casings from the suspects’ possession.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

CCD obtained 90-day detention order to further interrogate 'Gampaha Ousmand' (English)

CCD obtained 90-day detention order to further interrogate 'Gampaha Ousmand' (English)

Several injured after train derails between Kelaniya and Wanawasala (English)

Several injured after train derails between Kelaniya and Wanawasala (English)

Govt imposes 50% surcharge on imported vehicles for three months (English)

Govt imposes 50% surcharge on imported vehicles for three months (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at unprecedented speed, warns MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)