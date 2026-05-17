Duo arrested with leopard skin, firearms, and ammunition in Wanathawilluwa

Two individuals have been arrested by officers attached to the Department of Wildlife Conservation Wanathawilluwa sub-office for possessing a leopard skin, several firearms and ammunition inside a house located on a coconut estate.

The suspects were arrested today (17) in Wanathawilluwa.

Wildlife officers seized a leopard skin, an unlicensed 12-bore firearm manufactured in a foreign country, an unlicensed locally manufactured 12-bore firearm, five live cartridges and four empty cartridge casings from the suspects’ possession.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court.