Popular hotel in Batticaloa sealed for two weeks after health violations

A popular hotel in Batticaloa city has been sealed under an order issued by the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court.

The Magistrate’s Court has also ordered the hotel to remain closed for a period of two weeks and had imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000.

The action was taken following allegations that the establishment sold food items unfit for human consumption.

Acting on instructions from the Batticaloa District Regional Director of Health Services and under the guidance of Medical Officer of Health Dr. A. Udayakumar, Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) had conducted a raid and inspection of the premises.

It is also reported that this well-known hotel in Batticaloa city had previously been warned by the court on two separate occasions.