Election Commission urges public to verify 2026 voter registration details before upcoming enrollment process

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has issued a notice regarding registration for the 2026 electoral register.

Accordingly, those who were born before February 01, 2009 and who are not included in this year’s register, or who have corrections related to their address, name, or identity card details, should inquire at their local Grama Niladhari office.

The Commission has also requested the general public to ensure that their information has been correctly recorded before the upcoming registration process.

Accordingly, citizens can visit the official website of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka to check whether their details are correct.