Two remanded over removal and purchase of railway track sections between Wanawasala and Kelaniya

Two remanded over removal and purchase of railway track sections between Wanawasala and Kelaniya

May 17, 2026   03:13 pm

The individual suspected of removing sections of the railway line between Wanawasala and Kelaniya, along with the individual alleged to have purchased the removed railway materials, has been remanded in custody until May 29, authorities said.

The suspects were produced before court following investigations into the incident, which involved the unauthorized dismantling of railway infrastructure.

Further inquiries into the case are ongoing.

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