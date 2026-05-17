A cab carrying National People’s Power (NPP) Galle District Member of Parliament T.K. Jayasundara was involved in a collision with a three-wheeler in Dunghena, Galle, police stated.

The accident occurred at around 2:00 p.m. today (17), resulting in injuries to the three-wheeler driver and his 8-year-old son. They were admitted to the Elpitiya Base Hospital for treatment.

Police have arrested the driver of the cab involved in the accident, and the vehicle has also been taken into police custody.

The cab is reportedly registered under the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development.

However, according to an Ada Derana reporter, the three-wheeler—travelling from Pitigala—had collided with the cab and was dragged approximately 50 metres before coming to a stop.

Further investigations are being conducted.