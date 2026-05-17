Monaragala Disaster Relief Officer suspended over allegations of Ditwah compensation irregularities

A Disaster Relief Services Officer in the Monaragala District, who has been accused of irregularities related to “Cyclone Ditwah” compensation payments, has been suspended from duty.

In a statement, the Department of Government Information said the decision was taken in connection with the ongoing allegations.

It further stated that the Grama Niladhari also implicated in the complaints has been transferred to another division to facilitate the investigation.

The statement added that a formal inquiry into the incidents is currently underway.

Residents in several parts of Monaragala accused several officials attached to the Monaragala Divisional Secretariat of allegedly engaging in fraudulent practices during the distribution of disaster compensation funds.

According to complaints, some officials are said to have demanded commission payments from beneficiaries in exchange for releasing disaster relief funds, while also allegedly coercing recipients into handing over portions of their compensation.

A local resident has made serious allegations against a disaster relief services officer, claiming that a commission of Rs. 100,000 was forcibly taken from her compensation payment.