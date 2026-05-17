Hanif Yusoof informs President of decision to step down as Western Province Governor

Hanif Yusoof informs President of decision to step down as Western Province Governor

May 17, 2026   06:40 pm

The Governor of the Western Province, Hanif Yusoof says he has notified President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of his desire to resign from the post.

In a letter Western Province Governor Yusoof said the decision to step down was taken given the increasing challenge of balancing his responsibilities as Governor, his role as the President’s Special Envoy for Foreign Direct Investment, and his family responsibilities.

Therefore, he has decided to step down from the post.

“It has been a privilege to serve in public office and to contribute, in whatever way I can, to the progress of our nation,” he said.

However, Governor Hanif Yusoof clarified that at the request of the President, he will continue to serve as the Governor of the Western Province until a suitable successor is identified in order to ensure smooth and orderly transition.

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