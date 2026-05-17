All document attestation services at Foreign Ministry Consular Division suspended

All document attestation services at the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been temporarily suspended until further notice due to an unexpected technical failure of the Electronic Document Attestation System (e-DAS).

The temporary suspension applies to the Consular Affairs Division headquarters in Battaramulla as well as all Regional Consular Offices (RCOs) located in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Kandy, Matara, and Kurunegala, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Ministry noted that measures have already been taken, in coordination with the relevant technical service providers and other stakeholders, to restore the e-DAS system at the earliest possible opportunity and to resume normal services without delay.

Meanwhile, applicants who have already secured online appointments have been requested to monitor the e-Channeling appointment system for further updates and notifications.

Once the system is restored, the Ministry said all affected applicants will be informed accordingly.

The Consular Affairs Division added that it regrets the inconvenience caused to the general public and also appreciates the understanding and patience extended during this unforeseen disruption.