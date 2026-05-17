Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Donald Trump about Iran war
May 17, 2026 10:20 pm
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump minutes ago about the war with Iran before convening a limited security discussion this evening, Netanyahu’s office confirms to The Times of Israel.
The conversation comes amid reports that the US and Israel are preparing to restart the war with Iran.
The leaders discussed the possibility of renewing the war with Iran as well as Trump’s recent trip to China, according to Hebrew media reports.
Source: The Times of Israel
-- Agencies