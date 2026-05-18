Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, today (18), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district after 1.00 pm, it added.

Fairly strong winds about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers