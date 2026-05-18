Chinese national arrested with stock of foreign cigarettes in Kollupitiya
May 18, 2026 08:03 am
A foreign national has been arrested in Kollupitiya, near Nimalka Gardens, with 540 sticks of foreign cigarettes allegedly brought into Sri Lanka illegally.
The arrest was made during a raid conducted by officers of the Colombo South Divisional Criminal Investigation Unit.
The suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old Chinese national, police said.
Kollupitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.