Suspect sustains gunshot injury after scuffle with police during arrest in Ampara

A shooting incident has been reported in the Ampara Police Division during a police operation to arrest an individual involved in an illicit liquor racket.

The incident had occurred last night (17), when the Police Special Task Force (STF) carried out a raid. During the operation, the suspect had reportedly obstructed officers in the line of duty and attempted to assault them.

Police subsequently arrested the suspect and admitted him to hospital. However, he later had escaped from the hospital.

Thereafter, an officer on mobile patrol had attempted to re-arrest the suspect, during which the suspect allegedly tried to snatch the officer’s firearm.

The suspect had sustained a gunshot injury during the scuffle that ensued, and was then admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police further stated that a police officer was also injured in the incident and has been hospitalized.