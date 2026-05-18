Uni students agree to vacate Malwana residence after talks with PM

Uni students agree to vacate Malwana residence after talks with PM

May 18, 2026   11:43 am

Following successful discussions with the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya today (18), a group of university students has agreed to vacate the disputed Malwana residence they had occupied since May 01, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) says Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has agreed to transfer the land and house located in Malwana, currently under the authority of the Dompe Divisional Secretariat, to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Speaking to the media following discussions held with the Prime Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office today (18), IUSF Convener Sasindu Perera stated that a decision had been reached to hand over the property to the UGC as soon as possible.

He further noted that, in light of the agreement reached during the discussions, the group occupying the premises had decided to vacate the property immediately.

‘‘The Prime Minister has assured us that the Malwana property will be transferred to the University Grants Commission as soon as possible. The government has responded positively to our request. In view of that response, we have decided to leave the Malwana premises at this moment,’’ he said.

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