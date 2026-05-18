Adverse weather damages 200 houses, affects over 5,200 people across the country

Adverse weather damages 200 houses, affects over 5,200 people across the country

May 18, 2026   12:45 pm

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says that 200 houses have been partially damaged so far due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

According to a report issued by the DMC, the highest number of partially damaged houses has been reported from the Kalutara District.

Accordingly, 90 partially damaged houses have been reported from Kalutara District.

In addition, 22 houses in Ratnapura District, 14 in Galle District, 4 in Monaragala District, 25 in Batticaloa District, 5 in Colombo District, 4 in Jaffna District, 25 in Gampaha District, 2 in Hambantota District, 2 in Anuradhapura District, 5 in Mannar District, and 2 in Trincomalee District have also suffered partial damage.

Meanwhile, one house has been reported as completely destroyed due to the adverse weather conditions, with the incident reported from Ratnapura District.

The DMC further stated that 1,582 families have been affected by the inclement weather.

The affected families have been reported from 66 Divisional Secretariat divisions across the island. 

Accordingly, a total of 5,267 individuals from 1,582 families have been impacted by the disaster, according to the statement issued by the Centre.

 

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