Two Sri Lankan passengers arrested with over 14kg of Kush at BIA

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with a consignment of ‘‘Kush’’ narcotics valued at over Rs. 140 million.

The suspects were taken into custody by the Customs Narcotics Control Unit while attempting to exit through the ‘Green Channel at the BIA.

They had arrived in Sri Lanka at around 9.30 a.m. today (18) onboard SriLankan Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand, Ada Derana reporter said.

Officials report that a total of 14 kilograms and 562 grams of ‘‘Kush’’ narcotics were concealed in two pieces of luggage carried by the suspects.

The drug consignment had been carefully hidden inside 28 packages among clothing items, which were subsequently detected by Customs officials.

The two suspects, residents of Dematagoda, Colombo, have been identified as a 23-year-old employee of a liquor store and a 30-year-old ‘Nattami’ (labourers).

Further investigations into the incident have been handed over to the Airport’s Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).