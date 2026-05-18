Three-wheeler buried in Maspanna landslide recovered after 171 days

Three-wheeler buried in Maspanna landslide recovered after 171 days

May 18, 2026   02:05 pm

A three-wheeler buried under a landslide near the Maspanna town in Uva Paranagama during Cyclone Ditwah has been recovered after 171 days.

The landslide occurred near the Maspanna town bus stand, burying several parked buses, motorcycles, three-wheelers and a number of nearby shops under massive amounts of soil and rock.

Authorities said the removal of debris had to be carried out slowly due to the continuing risk at the site. Clearance operations are still underway.

The three-wheeler was discovered during the ongoing excavation work and is believed to belong to a conductor attached to the Walapane Depot.

According to reports, the conductor had parked the vehicle near the bus stand on the night of the disaster before it was swept away and buried in the landslide.

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