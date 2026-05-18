Court temporarily lifts foreign travel ban on MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake

The Colombo High Court has ordered the temporary lifting of the overseas travel ban imposed on Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, who is facing corruption-related charges.

The case was taken up today (18) based a motion, during which the defendant, MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, appeared before court, Ada Derana reporter stated.

Counsel appearing for the defense informed the court that the MP needed to undertake a foreign trip and requested that the travel ban imposed on him be temporarily lifted.

After considering the submissions made, the court ordered the temporary lifting of the foreign travel restriction.

The case against MP Dassanayake was filed over allegations that, while serving as the Chief Minister of the Uva Provincial Council in 2016, he committed an act of corruption by depositing a cheque issued for the Provincial Council into his personal bank account.