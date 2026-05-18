US Dollar selling rate surpasses Rs. 334

The selling rate of the US dollar has exceeded Rs. 334, according to the latest daily exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka today (18).

The Central Bank stated that the buying rate of the US dollar was recorded at Rs. 326.74, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 334.26.

This marks the highest recorded selling rate for the US dollar since November 29, 2023, when the selling price was reported at Rs. 334.22.

Meanwhile, the buying rate recorded today is also the highest since March 20, 2023, when the buying price of a US dollar was reported at Rs. 331.71.