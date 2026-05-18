5,289 Tri-Service personnel promoted in view of National War Heroes Commemoration Day

A total of 5,289 Tri-Service personnel have been promoted to their respective next ranks in view of the 17th National War Heroes’ Commemoration Day, which falls tomorrow (19).

Promotions have been granted to their next respective ranks in recognition of their dedicated service rendered to the nation, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The National War Heroes’ Commemoration Day is commemorated annually on 19 May to honour and appreciate the invaluable sacrifices and exemplary service of members of the Tri Forces who contributed immensely towards restoring peace and safeguarding the sovereignty of the motherland.

Accordingly, these promotions have been awarded based on the recommendations of the respective Service Commanders and in accordance with the established administrative procedures of the Tri Forces.