Buddhist Affairs Dept. directs use of yellow flags for dansal promotions under new circular

Yellow flags should be used instead of Buddhist flags to direct people toward ‘dansal’ food distribution events in future, the Commissioner of Buddhist Affairs (Development) Asela Madusanka stated.

He made this assertion at a media briefing held today (18) at the Department of Government Information regarding the State Vesak celebrations.

The Commissioner said that a circular had already been issued with Cabinet approval instructing that Buddhist flags should not be used for directing the public to dansal events, and instead yellow flags should be used.

He added that all District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries have been informed of the directive, along with members of the Buddhist associations and the Inspector General of Police.

The Commissioner further stated that the circular also includes guidelines to regulate not only dansals but also certain inappropriate practices and activities connected to religious observances.