Malwana property to be transferred to UGC for higher education development  PM Harini

Malwana property to be transferred to UGC for higher education development  PM Harini

May 18, 2026   04:51 pm

The Malwana property, which has recently been the subject of public discussion, will be transferred to the University Grants Commission (UGC), Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has announced.

She made this statement during a meeting held today (18) with representatives of the Inter-University Students’ Federation.

According to the Prime Minister, a feasibility study will be conducted on the property, after which it will be allocated for suitable purposes in the higher education sector.

She also stated that the government is always prepared to listen to the concerns of university students and engage with them at any time.

Emphasizing the decision-making process, the Prime Minister noted that all major decisions are taken only after discussions with relevant stakeholders and through comprehensive review.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya further highlighted that, after several years, budgetary allocations have been made for the development of university student accommodation facilities. She added that budget implementation in the higher education sector had increased from 60% in previous years to 80% in 2025, which she attributed to improved responsiveness to student welfare needs and active government engagement.

The Malwana property will be handed over to the UGC, followed by a feasibility assessment, before being assigned to an appropriate higher education institution, she added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Beyond Mahapola'' network inaugurated; Experts highlight void in skills to fill current job market (English)

''Beyond Mahapola'' network inaugurated; Experts highlight void in skills to fill current job market (English)

Low pressure area weakening and moving away from SL; Rains, strong winds to continue tomorrow (English)

Low pressure area weakening and moving away from SL; Rains, strong winds to continue tomorrow (English)

Excess payment of Rs. 656M on remittances; People's Bank concedes error in exchange rate application (English)

Excess payment of Rs. 656M on remittances; People's Bank concedes error in exchange rate application (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

CCD obtained 90-day detention order to further interrogate 'Gampaha Ousmand' (English)

CCD obtained 90-day detention order to further interrogate 'Gampaha Ousmand' (English)