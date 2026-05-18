Malwana property to be transferred to UGC for higher education development  PM Harini

The Malwana property, which has recently been the subject of public discussion, will be transferred to the University Grants Commission (UGC), Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has announced.

She made this statement during a meeting held today (18) with representatives of the Inter-University Students’ Federation.

According to the Prime Minister, a feasibility study will be conducted on the property, after which it will be allocated for suitable purposes in the higher education sector.

She also stated that the government is always prepared to listen to the concerns of university students and engage with them at any time.

Emphasizing the decision-making process, the Prime Minister noted that all major decisions are taken only after discussions with relevant stakeholders and through comprehensive review.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya further highlighted that, after several years, budgetary allocations have been made for the development of university student accommodation facilities. She added that budget implementation in the higher education sector had increased from 60% in previous years to 80% in 2025, which she attributed to improved responsiveness to student welfare needs and active government engagement.

The Malwana property will be handed over to the UGC, followed by a feasibility assessment, before being assigned to an appropriate higher education institution, she added.