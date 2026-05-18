Police to take legal action against Wimal Weerawansa over alleged disruption of War Heroes Commemoration Event rehearsal

Police to take legal action against Wimal Weerawansa over alleged disruption of War Heroes Commemoration Event rehearsal

May 18, 2026   05:51 pm

Legal action will be taken against a group, including former Member of Parliament Wimal Weerawansa, over allegations of obstructing activities during a rehearsal held today (18) for the National War Heroes’ Day Commemoration event.

According to police, the incident is said to have occurred during arrangements related to the commemoration rehearsal, where the group allegedly disrupted official proceedings.

Authorities further noted that investigations are underway and that appropriate legal steps will be taken based on the findings.

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