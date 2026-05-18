January 1, 1970   05:30 am

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Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Beyond Mahapola'' network inaugurated; Experts highlight void in skills to fill current job market (English)

''Beyond Mahapola'' network inaugurated; Experts highlight void in skills to fill current job market (English)

Low pressure area weakening and moving away from SL; Rains, strong winds to continue tomorrow (English)

Low pressure area weakening and moving away from SL; Rains, strong winds to continue tomorrow (English)

Excess payment of Rs. 656M on remittances; People's Bank concedes error in exchange rate application (English)

Excess payment of Rs. 656M on remittances; People's Bank concedes error in exchange rate application (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)