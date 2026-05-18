US agrees to suspend sanctions against Iranian oil during negotiations: Report

The United States has reportedly agreed to a temporary lifting of sanctions on Iran’s oil sector as part of a new draft negotiation framework between Washington and Tehran, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. The report said the latest text differs from previous proposals because it allows certain sanctions to be waived during the negotiation process itself rather than only after a final agreement is reached.

Citing a source familiar with the talks, Tasnim reported that Iran continues to insist on the complete removal of all US sanctions as a core condition for any long-term deal. Tehran has argued that sanctions relief must be guaranteed as part of Washington’s commitments under a future agreement.

However, the United States is currently offering only a temporary waiver mechanism that would remain in effect until a comprehensive and final deal is concluded, the report added.

Iran insists that the removal of all sanctions against the country must be part of the US commitments. The United States, however, has proposed a waiver of OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) sanctions until a final understanding is reached, according to Tasnim.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Iran shared a revised offer to end the Middle East conflict, which was conveyed to the US via Pakistan.

Islamabad had hosted peace talks between Iran and US recently, which ended in stalemate. Meanwhile, Iran on Monday said that it responded to a fresh US proposal to end the war.

Meanwhile, Trump threatened “there won’t be anything left” of Iran if no peace deal is reached, as their truce came under further strain with drone attacks on US allies in the Gulf.

Washington, locked in a war with Iran since US and Israeli forces launched strikes in late February, has struggled to break an impasse in negotiations and end the conflict, which has shaken the Middle East and sent energy prices climbing.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Sunday. “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

The two sides have been communicating via mediator Pakistan but have failed to reach a lasting agreement amid a shaky temporary truce, which was tested again on Sunday by fresh strikes on Gulf nations.

Saudi Arabia reported intercepting three drones entering the country from Iraqi airspace, while the United Arab Emirates said a drone sparked a fire at its Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, one of three UAVs that entered from the “western border direction”.

-- Agencies